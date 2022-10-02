Minister: Pawe to ensure senior active in their golden years

MIRI (Oct 2): The establishment of a senior citizens activity centre (Pawe) is a government initiative meant to ensure that senior citizens would continue to be active after retirement and thus, enable them to continue enjoying quality life in their golden years.

According to Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin, such a facility allows the elderly folks to socialise and carry out activities with one another.

“There are 13 Pawes that have been established in Sarawak.

“Efforts are being undertaken to ensure that each DUN (State Legislative Assembly) area in the state would have at least one Pawe established,” he said in his speech for the closing of the division-level Senior Citizens Day 2022 celebration at Pawe Miri in Krokop yesterday.

Adding on Lee, who is Senadin assemblyman, said Pawe Miri members had been actively involved in volunteerism.

“During the MCO (Movement Control Order) period, Pawe members helped distribute aid to those under quarantine and adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“They have also lent a helping hand to help fellow senior citizens who are sick,” he said.

Moreover, Lee encouraged more corporate bodies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to support the government’s efforts to ensure that the elderly people would remain active in the community and continue to contribute towards the progress of the country.

On Senior Citizens Day, the minister said the state-level celebration would take place in October every year.

He also gave his thumbs up for the programme organisers, stating that it meant to appreciate the good deeds and sacrifices by the elderly folk, who had contributed a lot to the development of the country.

Later, Lee planted a tree at the centre in conjunction with the ‘Malaysia Greening Programme’.

Also present yesterday were Miri Resident Abdul Aziz Mohd Yusof, Miri City Council councillor Jeffery Phang, Miri Senior Citizens Centre Charity Body chairman Marzuki Hussain and Pawe Miri chairman Wee Ah Siew.