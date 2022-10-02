Sabah continue winless run after losing to Terengganu

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Sabah FC suffered their second successive Super League defeat after going down 2-0 to Terengganu FC at the Sultan Mizan Stadium in Gong Badak on Saturday.

The defeat left the Rhinos without a win in their last four league matches, where they collected only two points from a possible 12.

Sabah went into the match hoping to bounce back from their three-game winless run, which saw them lose 3-2 to Selangor FC and draw 1-1 with Kedah Darul Aman and 2-2 against KL City FC.

However, the Rhinos could count themselves lucky for only conceding twice as Terengganu missed a host of goalscoring chances in the game.

Pape Diakite opened the scoring with a firm header past goalkeeper Khairul Fahmi Che Mat in the seventh minute before Nik Sharif Haseefy Lazim doubled the lead on the half-hour mark.

To make matter worse, the Rhinos finished the game with 10 men when Rizal Ghazali was sent off for two bookable offences in the 77th minute.

Sabah remained second in the 12-team league despite the defeat having collected 36 points from 19 matches.

Terengganu moved to third on 35 points while Negeri Sembilan, who lost 5-0 to Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), are fourth also on 35 points.

Meanwhile, Sabah’s defeat coupled with the huge win for JDT allowed the Southern Tigers to lift the league title for the ninth time with four games to spare.

JDT have collected 46 points from 18 matches and their closest rivals Sabah who are 10 points behind, will not be able to match the leaders’ points in their remaining three games.

It is now a battle for the second place among Sabah, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan.

The Rhinos’ last three matches will see them take on Penang FC at home on October 7 and followed by the away tie against Sri Pahang FC on October 11 before wrapping up the season against JDT away on October 15.