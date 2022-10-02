Sabah politicians asked to find strategy to resolve illegals issue

KOTA KINABALU(Oct 2): Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin wants all politicians in Sabah to sit down together and come out with their own approach in addressing the undocumented immigrants issue.

Hamzah said although the issue is one of their priorities, the ministry is currently taking a different approach.

“I have already asked the Sabah government to sit down with all those senior politicians from all the parties to finalise and find the best approach in addressing the undocumented immigrants issue.

“I do not want to come out with my own strategy when they themselves do not want to accept it.

“So the only way is for them to come out with a strategy then tell me and then we will do it together,” he said at a press conference at the closing ceremony of the Sabah Zone’s ‘Kita Demi Negara’ Program at Likas Sport Complex here on Saturday.

Hamzah said security issues in the country is a shared responsibility and not only shouldered by the security forces.

“That is why I said security is a shared responsibility not only for enforcement but everyone.

“The state government have to also play their part, that is to sit down together with us to make sure that what we want to do will not violate the constitution. We do not want to break any law and hopefully we will do it together in order for us to manage Sabah as best as we can, including to reduce the number of undocumented immigrants,” he said.

Hamzah added that undocumented does not mean they will become Malaysian citizens, as what many people thought.

“We want to help them but not necessary to make them our citizens. I do not want people to feel that when they come to Malaysia they can easily be taken as citizens of this country, no way.

“As citizens of the world, yes we should give them an identity but it doesn’t mean that they have to be Malaysian.

“They will be given documents in order to help us to build this country as a peaceful and advanced country in the future,” he said.