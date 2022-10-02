Shafie being unfair to blame state cabinet members – Ewon

PENAMPANG (Oct 2): The incoming president of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO), Datuk Ewon Benedick, has come out to defend former state cabinet colleagues under the then Warisan-PH-Upko government following the latest round of criticism by Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“Datuk Shafie Apdal is being unfair to put a blame on Datuk Christina Liew and Phoong Jin Zhe on the pursuit of Sabah interests to their national leaders.

“I am very sure that discussion among state DAP and PKR leaders with their national leaders had in fact taken place. The late Datuk Stephen Wong being the then state DAP chief and a state cabinet member, had constantly and strongly pursued Sabah interests with DAP national leaders who were sitting in the federal cabinet. I have also witnessed Phoong Zin Jhe and Chan Foong Hin pursuing Sabah interests passionately with their national leaders.

“Shafie, being the Chief Minister, has all the official platform to pursue Sabah rights and interest. He sat in the special committee on Sabah-Sarawak which was chaired by Tun Mahathir being the Prime Minister. He also sat in the Menteri Besar and Chief Ministers Council, National Finance Council and accompanying the State Governor to the Conference of Rulers. He is also a member of parliament.

“Those were official avenues to pursue Sabah rights and interests. Anybody can question whether Sabah rights were really pursued in these avenues? To me, it is just being unfair to put a blame on cabinet members who have only party platforms but not on government official avenues.

“Warisan was also represented in the federal government, they have three ministers then. Personally I knew they have done their part, but Shafie is just being unfair to Christina, Phoong and Chan,” said Ewon.

On Saturday, the Parti Warisan president went on the offensive against Sabah Pakatan Harapan, claiming DAP and PKR had failed to protect the rights of Sabahans when they were in power.

He singled out the then Sabah PKR chief cum Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew and DAP leader cum Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe as well as Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin.