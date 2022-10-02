Shafie’s baseless remarks contradictory itself – DAP

SANDAKAN (Oct 2): DAP Sabah chairman Frankie Poon is deeply disappointed and disgusted by Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s baseless remarks to justify his departure from partnership with PH and going solo in the next general election.

Poon said it is shocking that Shafie is willing to stoop so low to accuse former allies from DAP and PKR Sabah that were sincere to help and campaign for him at all costs. “Shafie’s baseless allegations to gain him cheap publicity is truly a pathetic attempt,” he said when responding to the accusation of Shafie that DAP and PKR had failed to protect the rights of Sabahans when they were in power.

According to Poon in a statement on Sunday, Warisan has now became a Trojan Horse that aims to split votes in the upcoming elections, this would only bring advantage to Umno and BN.

“Furthermore, Shafie’s remarks are inconsistent and contradicting, he himself and Warisan leaders are campaigning that they successfully regained 17 rights from the MA63 for Sabahans. Then, why he decided to allege DAP for not protecting Sabahan’s rights now? The federal and state governments both comprised members of Warisan and PH, all achievements and failures are collective, not one party’s.”

Poon who is Tanjung Papat assemblyman, said Shafie’s attempt to mislead the public shows how shameless and desperate he is now.

“The then Prime Minister was Tun Dr Mahathir, as everyone knows all discussions revolving rights and autonomy of Sabah is discussed between Shafie himself with Tun Mahathir, why is DAP and Guan Eng the ones being blamed for this? Why is Shafie not lambasting Tun Dr Mahathir for not protecting Sabah’s rights?” he said.

Poon said DAP has been consistently advocating for a united Opposition front to go against BN and PN in the upcoming elections.

“This is what the people wish to see and support. However, it is disappointing to see that Shafie is not only now betraying former allies but also going to an extreme extent to attack DAP with slandering statements. Is this not only beneficial to BN and PN?”

In Shafie’s logics, Poon said he should bear responsibility and apologize to Sabahans for failing to retrieve our entitlement on gas and oil from Tun Dr Mahathir.

“He was the Chief Minister who engaged in negotiations with the Prime Minister. It is obvious that Shafie is the main leader behind all talks revolving sabah rights. But now he shift all blames to his allies for his own political interest just show how low he is as a leader,” said Poon.

He added that Warisan is now similar to Pejuang and GTA. They are willing to go populist to stay relevant. Warisan is also extremely similar to PAS now, playing the “semua salah DAP” card to gain political mileage. The people will not be easily fooled.

On Shafie’s claim that DAP refused to make way for Warisan in any of the Chinese-majority seats in Sabah during the previous snap state election in 2020, Poon said DAP Sabah did not gain any additional seats to contest despite there were additional 13 seats in Sabah being established.

“Initially we were promised one to two seats but later Shafie then told us to sacrifice and pave way for Warisan, we compromised as we cherished the cooperation and the people wished to see a united Opposition. How could he now blame us that we did not hand out one of our incumbent seats to him? It is ridiculous that he did not only not give allies (DAP) additional seats but still asking for more, truly shameless,” he pointed out.

Poon said DAP has no interest to continue such meaningless fights with Warisan as the people will judge for themselves.

“We will continue to strengthen PH and the united Opposition front and also propose constructive alternatives and solutions to address the people’s livelihood issues and concerns,” he said.

During a meet-the-people event in Sandakan on Saturday, Shafie accused DAP and PKR of failing to protect the rights of Sabahans when they were in power.

Shafie said when he was the chief minister, his state Cabinet, which comprised members from the Pakatan component parties, had decided that they should work together to demand for certain rights from the then Pakatan federal government to be returned to the state.

He said he asked then Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew, who was the former deputy chief minister, as well as DAP leaders such as Phoong Jin Zhe, the former state youth and sports minister, and Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin to bring up the matter with their respective national leaders.

However, Shafie said he was disappointed that the demands they discussed earlier could not be met.