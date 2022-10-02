Sibu Foochow Park due for completion by year-end

SIBU (Oct 2): Construction of the iconic RM120,000 Sibu Foochow Park at Jalan Gambir here is 60 per cent completed, according to Sibu Foochow Association honorary chairman Ying Tien Chai.

“Construction started in June and is well ahead of schedule and should be commissioned by the end of this year,” he revealed.

The entrance to the park is modeled after the famed San Fan Qi Street in Fuzhou, China and “very environmental-friendly”, Ying said, adding that 56 trees would be planted in the park covering an acre of land surrounded by the residential suburb of middle-class families.

A total of 36 iron wood trees would be planted in the compound with the vicinity flanked by 20 banyan trees and trees of other species. The park will also be dotted by three Chinese pavilions, two jogging tracks, a toilet and a stage.

The project is the initiative of Sibu Foochow Association and would be handed over to Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) for maintenance after completion.

Earlier yesterday, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau performed the topping off ceremony for the park’s pavilion. Also present were Sibu Foochow Association honorary chairman Albert Lau and Chairman Wong Sie Yong.