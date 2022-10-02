Standardization of documents after data digitization of illegals

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 2): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor stressed that the data digitization of the actual number of illegal immigrants in Sabah will resolve the perennial problem that has been plaguing the state.

The data collection will also ensure that only foreigners who have valid identification documents are allowed to reside and work in the state, he said.

Hajiji also disclosed that after the digital data collection is completed, the next phase would be to focus on the standardization of documents to ensure that all who are in Sabah are documented accordingly.

“If we find that the foreigner is an illegal immigrant, we will not hesitate to enforce the law,” he said, adding that the course of action had been discussed with Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hamzah Zainuddin and is supported by him.

Hajiji in his speech when closing the Sabah Zone “Kita Demi Negara” Program organized by the Ministry of Home Affairs at the Likas Sports Complex grounds on Sunday, stressed that there is no hesitation from the State Government in the aspect of improving security as it is very important, especially with Sabah’s position bordering several neighboring countries.

Therefore, the aspect of border control is an important matter that needs to be prioritized considering that most of the security threats in the state of Sabah come from abroad, he pointed out.

Hajiji added that establishing General Operations Force control posts in strategic areas in the interior of Sabah is the right step not only to curb the entry of threats but also as a proactive measure to curb external threats especially when Indonesia relocates its capital to Kalimantan.

According to him, the Home Ministry’s pilot project in the Immigration Control post in Pegalungan Nabawan where documentation and registration of travel documents are done, makes it easier for people in Pagalungan to not only obtain the services of the Malaysian Immigration Department but also from the National Registration Department.

“With an initiative like this, local residents can obtain a Border Crossing Pass more easily,” he stressed.

Hajiji said that Sabah, as the second largest state in Malaysia, has a long coastal area and with more than 40 islands, is very vulnerable to various security threats.

He said that some issues that often arise regarding the security of the state of Sabah are related to illegal immigrants, trespassing of foreign fishing boats, the issue of international border control and the issue of citizenship.

“I sincerely hope that these issues can be dealt with properly by the Federal Government. The State Government will give full cooperation to ensure that the security and sovereignty of Sabah remains preserved.

“The State Government supports the Home Ministry’s efforts especially in the aspect of safety and order for the state of Sabah. This includes all efforts to improve infrastructure, security and enforcement agency assets to ensure the highest level of operability and preparedness,” he stressed.

Hajiji said that the responsibility of maintaining security does not rest solely on the shoulders of the Federal Government, but requires solid cooperation from all parties at the federal and state levels.

Therefore, he called on the people of Sabah to join hands with the government to report matters that are a threat and affect the peace and sovereignty of the country.

“On behalf of the State Government, I welcome all the commitment and concern of Hamzah and the Home Ministry to deal with security issues in Sabah. A lot has been implemented in this state to ensure that public safety and order continue to remain safe and peaceful,” he added.