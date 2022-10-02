Take care of one another, Satok rep tells Sarawakians

KUCHING (Oct 2): Residents in Satok and Sarawakians in general are reminded to care for one another in terms of their welfare and general well-being.

In giving this advice, Satok assemblyman Dato Ibrahim Baki said mutual respect and togetherness is the very spirit of Sarawak instilled among its people.

“We must take care of one another, this is Sarawak, we put Sarawak first. If we see in Peninsular Malaysia, there are problems over there almost every day.

“But, here, we are steady; no problem. You are my friend and I am yours. Just like how Tok Nan (former chief minister the late Pehin Sri Adenan Satem) said, we are equal.

“In the area of Satok, there are people of various creeds, but we take care of each other,” he said when officiating at the Health Check and Presentation of Basic Necessities to the Poor 2022 Programme at Dewan SJK Chung Hua No 4, Jalan Nanas here today.

Ibrahim also reminded the residents in Satok to look after their own health as it is crucial for their well-being.

“Today in this programme, there are health checks. Take care of your health so that you are fit, when we are fit, we can be happy.

“If you are sick, please get yourselves checked at our local clinics and hospitals,” he said.

The Satok assemblyman also reminded residents to apply for welfare assistances offered by the state government whereby a booth is set up for the purpose at the programme.

“I was told by Kapitan Tan Kok Chiang that they have a booth for the people to apply for welfare aid, so those who are qualified and have not received the assistances, please apply.

“I congratulate the organisers for this programme which is beneficial to the local community in Satok,” said Ibrahim.

Earlier, Tan, who is Green Road Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) chairman hoped that there will be more similar programmes in the future.

“I hope that this activity will not end here and can be continued and that people will continue to respect each other and do good deeds,” he said.

Tan added that Sarawakians are fortunate to have good leaders where the people can continue to live in harmony.

“Wealth does not last forever, what lasts is to have prosperity – cherish our families, friend and the environment that we are in,” he said.

During the programme, Ibrahim presented food baskets to the residents and visited the booths offering services such as health checks, massage therapy as well as hairdressing.

The Satok assemblyman also visited the site of the drain along Jalan Nanas outside of the school after the function.

Also present was Kuching Chung Hua Middle School (CHMS) No.1, 3 and 4 Board of Management Committee chairman Dato Richard Wee.