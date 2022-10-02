Telang Usan rep wants SEB to organise sape festival in Long San next year

MIRI (Oct 2): Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau is encouraging Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB) to organise a sape festival in Long San next year as a way to further develop interest in the traditional stringed musical instrument of the Orang Ulu.

He said there was a plan to organise such festival in Long San but the plan has been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I hope that next year, we will be able to hold the sape festival in Long San on a large scale. We will try to bring the Premier here to officiate,” he said in his speech when officiating at the Warisan Sape Telang Usan training workshop and competency performance at Long San community hall yesterday.

Dennis, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman, praised SEB for their commendable effort to organise the event aimed at recognising, upholding and maintaining the culture of the Orang Ulu community.

“The originality of sape melodies need to be preserved. Today, we can see that many around the world have started playing Sape and for those who are not from Sarawak, especially Baram, the melodies are all the same.

“However, when I hear the true Orang Ulu Sape melodies played by an Orang Ulu Sape musician here such as our legend Mathew Ngau Jau, my body would feel like it wants to move to the rhythm,” he said.

Dennis said while he welcomed other races, including foreigners, to learn to play the sape, the Orang Ulu community especially the Kayans and Kenyahs must hold on to the originality as it is their legacy.

“That is why SEB took the initiative to organise this programme to train youngsters the basics and while they may improve and make it more interesting, the originality must be there,” he added.

In this regard, Dennis hoped that SEB would also organise sape competitions among players from Telang Usan and Belaga.

Meanwhile, SEB corporate social responsibility (CSR) general manager Jiwari Abdullah said the workshop was an initiative of SEB’s CSR community investment in culture and heritage which was carried out in collaboration with Long San village development and security committee (JKKK).

“Sarawak Energy will continue to hold such programmes in the future in the hope that all levels of society will give solid support in preserving traditional sape music as a cultural heritage of the Orang Ulu community in Telang Usan that we are proud of,” Jiwari added.

A total of 23 trainees attended the workshop which was held for two days since Sept 30. The training programme was a continuation of the first programme in 2018, where 15 young talented Sape players were trained.

The workshop, which was conducted by coaches led Mathew, was participated by youngsters from Telang Usan.

At the event, all trainees were presented with a certificate of participation each.

Also present were Long San community leader Lucia Paya Kalang.