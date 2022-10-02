Uggah: State cabinet agrees to Betong Division Development Agency formation

KUCHING (Oct 2): The state cabinet has agreed to the formation of the Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA) during its meeting on Thursday.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said the agency was formerly named as the Betong Integrated Development Agency (Bida).

According to him, BDDA comprises the Layar, Bukit Saban, Krian, Kalaka, Saribas, Beting Maro, Kabong, and part of the Lingga state constituencies.

He disclosed this when officiating at the closing of a leadership and management course for longhouse chiefs and secretaries of their respective village security and development committees from 33 longhouse in Rimbas Ulu, Debak last night.

Uggah, who is also Bukit Saban assemblyman, said like other similar regional development agencies in the state, Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg had allocated RM1.5 billion to BDDA.

“BDDA will hold its second laboratory beginning this Tuesday in Kuching to decide on its priorities based on feedback from the ground.

“With the division now enjoying almost comprehensive road networks (except for Krian) and water and power supply distribution, the next great challenge for BDDA is to develop income generating economic activities and building more farm roads.

“With better income, the people can have a better standard of living. So I hope our people will be ready to embrace new technology and modern ways of farming.

“Our second focus is to further strengthen the culture of academic excellence among our students so that we can continue to have more graduates and professionals in various fields,” he said.

Elaborating on the economic activities, Uggah said BDDA had huge potentials for fruits and vegetables farming besides poultry and other livestock rearing.

“As a matter of fact, we have a company near Spaoh actively pursuing the development of hybrid papaya, corn, rice and others seeds.

“The ripe papaya fruit it is producing now, for instance, has a shelf life of almost a week which is most ideal for export while the rice is a fast growing shorter variety.

“The supplies of these seeds will enhance our efforts to develop modern agriculture in BDDA areas,” he said.

Uggah also said tourism would be another sector for exploitation.

“The state government had recently approved a sum of RM16 million to build a replica of the ancient fortress of the legendary Iban nationalist Rentap plus other supporting facilities at its exact location at Bukit Sadok in here.

“In addition, we are now awaiting the completion of the RM250 million Bebuling STOLport in February, 2024 to send out our farm products and to bring in the tourists and visitors,” he said.

On the course, he said it was to help the longhouse chiefs and the secretaries to better manage their respective longhouse committees.