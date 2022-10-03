6,000 selected buildings nationwide have established Emergency Response Teams, says Bomba DG

KUCHING (Oct 3): At least 6,000 out of the over 9,000 selected buildings across the country issued with fire certificates have established Emergency Response Teams (ERTs), said Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director general said all these selected buildings must have their respective ERTs.

“The remaining over 3,000 selected buildings are in the process of having their ERTs established. These ERTs will be the first responders in the event of any disasters,” he told a press conference after Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian launched the Uniform Building By-Laws (Amendment) 2021 seminar here today.

In light of the latest regulations, Mohammad Hamdan said all the selected buildings in the country are also required to set up a Fire Safety Organisation (OKK).

He explained that having an OKK is one of the many conditions set by the authorities to ensure the safety of all selected buildings.

Even though the new regulation came into force early this year, he said the government had granted a grace period in terms of implementation.

“Usually, we will give a grace period for implementation because people need us to engage them to explain why the implementation,” he said.

Mohammad Hamdan said the new regulation would be enforced from Jan 1 next year.

“We don’t want to shock the industry because they are having bad times,” he added.

The selected buildings that require a fire certificate include high risk buildings such as hotels and factories.