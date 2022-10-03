Association to sign agreement for charter flights from Germany to Kuching, KK

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Malaysian Tourism Agency Association (Mata) is in the framework of signing an agreement with leading travel agencies in Germany for special charter flights from Munich and Dusseldorf to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu next year.

This will be the first direct flight from the European continent to the two cities.

The special charter flight will begin services in early May 2023, with a weekly frequency for four months.

“In the event the demand from European tourists is successful, then this special charter flight will be extended for another two months. There is a maximum capacity of 220 passengers per flight to Kuching and Kota Kinabalu on this special charter flight,” Mata said in a statement today.

Following the agreement, Mata anticipates more than 7,000 tourists from Europe will visit Sabah and Sarawak within the four months as a result of the introduction of the special charter flight.

“It is important to note that these packages are provided with the minimum number of days for 14 days, namely the 14-Day Sarawak package, the 14-Day Sabah package, and the 14-Day Sarawak and Sabah package. Tourists also have the option to extend the package to at least seven days.

“As a result, Mata hopes that international airports in these two states will be improved in terms of cleanliness, comfort, ease of access, as well as upgrading existing facilities,” said Mata.

The special charter flight will also be part of the Travel to Borneo Campaign, which will be launched in conjunction with ITB Berlin – the world’s largest tourism exhibition – in March 2023.

As part of the preparations for welcoming the special charter flight, Mata has held a meeting with Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia; Tourism Malaysia; Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts Sarawak; Sarawak Tourism; Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Sabah; and Sabah Tourism.