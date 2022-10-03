Buckland Bangik officially assumes duties as new Deputy State Secretary

KUCHING (Oct 3): Datu Buckland Bangik has officially assumed his duties as the new Deputy State Secretary (Administration), according to Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

A press release from Ukas said Buckland took over the post from Datu Ik Pahon Joyik who is now retired from the state civil service after serving for over 40 years.

The signing of handover of duties ceremony from Ik Pahon to Buckland took place today at the State Secretary’s Office in Wisma Bapa Malaysia here.

State Secretary Dato Sri Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who witnessed the handover, expressed his appreciation and thanks to Ik Pahon and welcomed Buckland Bangik to his new post.

He hoped Buckland will be able to continue the momentum that has been formed through effective ideas and approaches to strengthen the administrative sector of the government.

Meanwhile, Ik Pahon thanked Abu Bakar for his cooperation and support during his tenure as the Deputy State Secretary (Administration) since 2019.

Also present at the handover ceremony was the Deputy State Secretary (Economic and Development Planning) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel as well as directors of unit under the Premier of Sarawak’s Department.

Prior to this, Buckland was the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport Sarawak (MOTS). The position has been taken over by Dato Ir Alice Jawan Empaling.