Cop freed from charge of injuring woman

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): A police corporal was freed by the Magistrate’s Court here on Monday from a charge of injuring a woman.

Magistrate Lovely Natasha Charles acquitted and discharged Khairulazfar Zikri A. Aziz, 30, from the charge under Section 323 of the Penal Code without calling for his defence.

The indictment provides for a jail term of up to one year or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

In her reserved ruling, the magistrate held that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against Khairulazfar.

The charge stated that Khairulazfar had allegedly hurt the 22-year-old victim, believed to be his former girlfriend, at an apartment in Penampang on November 16, 2015.

The prosecution had called three witnesses to testify against Khairulazfar, who was represented by counsel Luke Ressa Balang, since the trial commenced on December 8, 2021.