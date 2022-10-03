DID advised to upgrade drainage system along Pan Borneo Highway

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): The Public Works Department has held an engagement session with the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID) to coordinate the implementation of drainage along the Pan Borneo Highway and address the problem of flooding in risky locations.

These included Kampung Rugading and Giling in Tuaran, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

Bung Moktar who is also Works Minister, said his party had also advised DID to upgrade the drainage system in areas that are at high risk of flooding to avoid flooding in the areas involved.

“We have already engaged with DID and coordinated the implementation of drainage along the Pan Borneo Highway. We have advised DID to upgrade the drainage system in the areas involved, including in Kampung Bukau and Meraba, Beaufort; Kolopis, Penampang, Ketiau, Putatan and Rugading as well as Kampung Giling in Tuaran,” he said in a statement on Monday.

However, he pointed out that upgrading works could not be carried out in some areas as many rivers and large drains there are out of the Pan Borneo highway reserve.

He was responding to public reports about flash floods due to continuous rain that caused part of the Pan Borneo Highway in Kampung Rugading and Giling, Tuaran to be flooded, yesterday evening.

The situation affected the flow of traffic from the direction of Tuaran and Kota Kinabalu as many vehicles were unable to pass through the flooded areas causing road congestion in both directions.

In order to overcome the problem, the PWD suggested that DID upgrade or add water outlets in the drains of Taman Rugading and Kampung Giling so that the water flows more smoothly, especially when it rains.