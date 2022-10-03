Don’t be content with Sukma glory, Sarawak’s boxers told

KUCHING (Oct 3): Boxers from Sarawak have been challenged to take the sport seriously as a career and not just be content with achievements at Sukan Malaysia (Sukma) level.

In making the call, Stakan assemblyman Datuk Hamzah Brahim said boxers should use the opportunity to prove their ability to bring glory to the state and their families by seeking success at a higher level.

He said this during the Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) appreciation ceremony on Friday.

Hamzah, who was Sarawak Sukma Contingent assistant chief de mission for boxing, said the state’s boxers are the best and never second class.

Saba president Dato Rahman Lariwoo congratulated all the boxers who won medals during Sukma XX in Kuala Lumpur.

He was proud to note that the two gold medals contributed by the boxing squad had helped Sarawak to finish in fourth place overall after collecting one gold medal more than Selangor.

At the appreciation ceremony, Sukma gold medalists Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong and Jackson Chambai received RM6,000 each.

The money was donated by Hamzah, Saba, and businessman Datuk Zulkarnain Ahmad.

Zulkarnain also made a personal donation of RM11,000 to SABA.

During the recent Sukma, the Sarawak boxing squad captured two gold, two silver, and one bronze.