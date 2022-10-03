Dr Sim: Sarawak’s Building Ordinance amendment to include first aid facilities

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Public Health, Housing and Local Government Ministry will introduce the necessary amendment to the Sarawak Buildings Ordinance to include first aid facilities for selected buildings to enhance safety, said Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Deputy Premier said as the Sarawak government places great emphasis on the safety of Sarawakians, additional safety features for selected buildings are necessary.

“I will get my ministry to do the necessary amendment for the Ordinance. We will look at it in line with the national policy as well as the state’s current needs.

“For instance, we need the AED (Automated External Defibrillator) installed in case someone collapses, and we do not just stand by, waiting for the doctor or paramedics to arrive for emergency help.

“This is important because heart disease is the number one killer in Malaysia and we need to be prepared for emergencies as Sarawak grows richer by 2030,” he told a press conference after launching the Uniform Building By-Laws (Amendment) 2021 seminar here today.

Dr Sim said it is high time to amend the Ordinance given that there were not many high-rise buildings and condominiums 20 or so years ago.

He said the amendment would also have to address the need for improving fire safety, especially for high-rise buildings.

“We need to change with time. This by-law is timely because we don’t want to be richer and yet with no class or that our buildings are unsafe, or we cannot afford safety management.

“As we get richer, we want to have access to good features with global standards. Countries like China and South Korea are so advanced, so we need time to catch up,” he said.

Dr Sim said Sarawakians need to inculcate the mindset of doing their part to move forward as the state grows more prosperous, inclusive, and environmentally sustainable by 2030.

Earlier in his speech, he said first aid assistance is presently not provided should anyone happen to collapse in public.

As Sarawak moves towards achieving a high-income economy, he said the state would need to see selected buildings installed with first aid facilities in line with global standards.

“So far there is nothing on what to do when someone collapses on you. We need to do something about this,” he added.

Dr Sim said Sarawak is blessed with natural resources and to move further forward the state needs competent human capital to outperform others instead of just complaining things are not good enough.

“Everyone should be trained to do first aid and we need to do this as we grow richer by 2030,” he added.

Among those present were Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director general Datuk Seri Mohammad Hamdan Wahid and Sarawak Bomba director Datu Khirudin Drahman Hussaini.