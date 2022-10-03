Kenyahs of Long Busang enjoying free power, water supply thanks to Sares, Sawas projects

KUCHING (Oct 3): Some 1,300 people from Kenyah 133 households at Long Busang in Belaga have begun to enjoy free electricity and water supply following the completion of Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (Sares) and Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) projects.

Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, who went to Belaga last Saturday, said these projects reflected Sarawak government’s continuous efforts to provide electricity and water supply to the people throughout the state.

“The Sares and Sawas projects cost RM7 million and RM3.5 million, respectively.

“The efforts to supply electricity and water off the main grid areas are still being implemented in Sarawak. This is to ensure that the people from all the houses and settlements in Sarawak get to enjoy water and electricity supply,” he said in a statement.

Julaihi disclosed that the Sarawak government had also approved RM2.37 billion under the Projek Rakyat (People’s Project) grant to implement electricity supply projects throughout the state.

This included two extra-high voltage (EHV) substations, 10 medium voltage (MV) substations, a 500km off-grid electricity supply project adopting medium voltage conductor cover (MVCC) system, Sares, and the Rural Electrification Scheme (RES) ‘Last Miles’ that extended grid lines into the interior areas.

The Sarawak government had also allocated RM134.6 million to implement the second phase of Sawas involving 22 projects, set to benefit 12,417 households.

At the event, Julaihi also approved a RM15,000 grant to Long Busang village development and security committee (JKKK) for the members to organise and run activities.

Amongst those present were the respective Deputy Ministers of Utility and Telecommunication I and II, Datuk Liwan Lagang and Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi.