Labuan Corp offers to lease 16 assets

LABUAN (Oct 3): Labuan Corporation has issued a request for proposal (RFP) to local and foreign investors for 16 of its assets, with six of them being new assets.

Chief executive officer Rithuan Ismail said the leasing offer, as posted in the local authority’s portal, will commence from Oct 3 until Dec 4, 2022.

“The leasing offer of the 16 assets is between 20 and 30 years and is for commercial purposes such as mix commercial and tourism development.

“We want to turn Labuan into a vibrant economy that supports a mix of economic activities and promotes economic security by enabling access to living-wage employment and economic opportunities. participation in the labour market for all members of society,” he said during a press conference at Wisma Perbadanan Labuan on Monday.

The 10 assets for leasing are the popular tourist destination of Pulau Papan; the long-abandoned Hotel Labuan; Labuan Halal Hub Complex building; the old market building (Pasar Lama A); an idle land next to the old market building (Pasar Lama B); idle lands measuring 13.03 hectares (ha) and 0.975ha at Teluk Victoria, idle lands (2.877 and 6.312 hectares) opposite Jalan Tuanku Shariff Kedah, Saguking; an idle land (1,377 square metres) at Jalan Dewan and idle lands (1.559ha and 2814 square metres) at Jalan OKK Abdullah, and industrial lands (3.5ha and 1.306ha) at lot 11362 and 11364.

The new assets include Labuan International Golf Club (LIGC) and its parking lots; LIGC golf course and an idle land (next to the LIGC golf course); Labuan International Ferry Terminal; an idle land next to the old market building (Pasar Lama C); an idle land opposite Jalan Tuanku Shariff Kedah, near Saguking, and an idle land next to SJK (C) Chi Wen.-Bernama