Man in Kuching fined RM1,600 for assaulting debt collector

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined a self-employed man RM1,600 in default two months in jail after he pleaded guilty to causing hurt to a 51-year-old debt collector.

Lim Chea Yi, 34, made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which provides for a jail term of up to a year, or a maximum fine of RM2,000, or both upon conviction.

According to the charge, Lim committed the offence at a golf club near Jalan Stadium here on Sept 25 this year at around 3.15pm.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim and a friend had met with Lim to collect a debt on behalf of a loan agency.

The victim however soon found himself surrounded by about 10 unknown men before being strangled and shoved by Lim.

Though he was able to defend himself, the victim was eventually shoved to the ground by another man, and also berated by the group.

The victim, who sustained bruises to his neck and elbow, tried to explain that the accused owed the company a total of RM1,221,476.09 for four years from Jan 4, 2018, to Feb 28, 2020, but the group ignored him.

One of the men then grabbed the victim’s mobile phone before all of them departed the premises.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.