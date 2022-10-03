Mayor calls on public, private sectors to help deaf society cover operating costs

KUCHING (Oct 3): The Sarawak Society for the Deaf (SSD) requires at least RM200,000 a year to run its home for the community.

In relation to this, it is informed that the government’s subsidy for the society does not exceed RM50,000. As such, the non-governmental organisation (NGO) would need to raise more than RM100,000 every year to cover its operating costs.

In this regard, Kuching South Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng calles upon those from both the public and private sectors to come forward and assist the SSD.

“I hope those from the public and private sectors could come in to assist, not just during this food fair but also in other days, to create a caring society where we call home,” he said when met at the society’s charity food fair yesterday, which returned after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taking place at the Christian Ecumenical Worship Centre here yesterday, the half-day event was set to raise RM100,000.

“This is an occasion that brings the Kuching people together to share their skills in home-cooking, logistics and sales – all for a very good cause.

“The SSD has been with our community for more than 40 years. We must allow the deaf community to have access to all the facilities and to the life to which they are entitled to,” said Wee, who also described the charity event as a platform to raise awareness and enhance understanding of the deaf community.

“This charity food fair has been running for so many years, bringing various communities to the same place to foster awareness and understanding.”

In this regard, Wee said the Gastronomy Centre that Kuching South City Council (MBKS) had embarked on, would include SSD to its list.

“My aim is to make this facility (Gastronomy Centre) among the most inclusive and sustainable ones in Sarawak.”

Wee acknowledged that five per cent of the world population was suffering from hearing loss, and in this respect, he called upon all to play their roles in ensuring that the deaf community would be integrated in public life. In this regard, he commended the SSD for its dedication in helping the public understand the deaf community and their culture.

In his remarks, SSD chairman Albert Wong expressed appreciation to all volunteers and enterprises that had contributed to the food fair.

“It is not that we want to gain money, rather we want our community to learn how to organise and run projects, and also gain experience and get them to socialise with other people,” he said in his speech delivered in sign language, with an interpreter by his side.

According to Wong, ‘the deaf world is very different from the hearing world’, but it makes him happy to see that the come community have been showing continuous care and love for the deaf community.

Nonetheless, he said the society’s objective was for those in the deaf community to be independent and able to socialise with other people.

Meanwhile, event’s organising chairman Ernest Ting said the SSD, through the annual food fair, also served to raise public awareness of the sign language.

Adding on, he said with the proceeds from the fair, the society would aspire to provide tuition classes, as well as more programmes for the deaf community such as training sessions, workshops and camps for them to acquire life skills.

“Among the SSD programmes and services are our car wash advancement programme, job-matching, public awareness, vocational skills training, tailoring, sign language certification classes and the ‘green’ (environment) programme,” said Ting, also delivered in sign language.

Those wishing to donate to the SSD could made transfers into Ambank account 8881020334610, with the funds to be made payable to ‘Sarawak Society For The Deaf’.