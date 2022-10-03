Potential for Tasik Biru Festival to be international event, says Dr Rundi

BAU (Oct 3): The Tasik Biru Festival has the potential to be an international event attracting many visitors from outside to Bau, said Minister of Food Industry, Commodities and Regional Development Dato Sri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom.

He pointed out the event, which ended yesterday, showcased not only Bau’s tourism potential but also agricultural produces from the people there.

As such, he hoped to see future Tasik Biru festivals to be organised on a larger scale.

According to him, Bau District is enjoying a transformation of development not only concentrated in the surroundings of Tasik Biru, but also expanded in other areas.

“Bau District which is included in Greater Kuching is a known destination among the locals, but more needs to be done to make this place known better.

“Marketing for the Bau District needs to be improved so that it continues to be well known everywhere,” he said at the official closing of the festival here yesterday.

At the ceremony, there was also the handing over of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) plaques to 18 clubs, associations and institutions for cooperation in organizing Tasik Biru starting this year until 2024.

Also present were Deputy Minister of Transport Dato Henry Harry Jinep who is also Tasik Biru assemblyman, Serembu assemblyman Miro Simuh and Bau district officer Anielia Siam.

Meanwhile, Anielia said Tasik Biru Festival is divided into six organising clusters, namely responsible tourism, tourism sustainability, people’s heritage sports and youth integrity, community treasure culture, Bau kitchen food heaven, and community catalyst.

According to her, the six clusters are also in line with the elements of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 under the three main pillars of economic prosperity, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

“The implementation of these six clusters is to ensure that our celebrations have a big impact, not only for the residents of Bau but the surrounding areas,” she said.