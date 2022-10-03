PSB to create Putera, Puteri wings to woo younger members

KUCHING (Oct 3): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) will soon create two new wings, called Putera dan Puteri, in a bid to attract younger members, said its Central Youth chief Wilson Entebang.

He said the decision was made following a virtual meeting by PSB Youth yesterday, adding the two new wings will be under the supervision of PSB’s central Youth and Wanita.

“PSB Youth will appoint grassroots leadership to empower the Putera and Puteri wings to recruit new members,” he said after the meeting.

To attract more youths to join PSB, Wilson said PSB Youth will be organising more leisure activities to attract voters aged 18 to 28 years old.

“The voters from this age group make up almost 45.2 per cent of the number of voters in the next general election and Sarawak state election.

“For this, PSB Central Youth is planning many leisure activities such as hosting sports events, barbeques, community work, career seminars and business opportunities.

“We also intend to give sports equipment to the youth of the state to promote PSB, as part of efforts to bring the party closer to the people,” he added.

Meanwhile, Wilson called on the PSB Youth wing to prepare itself and be sensitive to every new issue close to the hearts of voters, especially the B40.

“PSB very much understands the grievances of the people of Sarawak who are affected by today’s inflation rate resulting in a sudden increase in the price of goods and services.

“But the GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) government has not done much to ease the burden of the people of Sarawak and they seem to let the people survive on their own in the face of the current economic crisis,” he claimed.

He also urged party members to ‘raise the PSB brand’ to the highest level in view that the party is the second most popular party in Sarawak after Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), especially in rural areas.

Among those participating in the virtual meeting were PSB deputy youth chief Frankie Junau and central youth committee members.