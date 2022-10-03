Rajang River holds great tourism potential, says Bukit Assek rep

SIBU (Oct 3): The Rajang River can become a good tourism package for the visitors to this part of central Sarawak.

On this subject, Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng said the longest river in Malaysia could be utilised for a variety of tourism-focused activities.

“Because the Sibu-Kapit road network is already in place, river activities are decreasing.

“So we need to plan something for Rajang River, instead of (it) just being ‘quiet’.

“For example, Sungai (Sarawak) in Kuching has its product, which is the International Dragon Boat Race that attracts many participants from abroad.

“Yesterday (Friday), I had a discussion with the Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah about the proposal of the International Dragon Boat Race being held twice in Sarawak.

“Maybe the first round could be run in Kuching, and followed by the second round in Rajang River in Sibu,” he said in his speech for the opening ceremony of Sungai Rajang Festival at Li Hua Island Cliffs here on Saturday night.

On his suggestion for the two-round dragon boat race, Chieng said the minister had given a favourable reaction and would take it into consideration in the future.

Adding on, Chieng said: “The Rajang River has a huge potential, should we really want to promote it as a tourism product through water sports.

“One unique thing about the Rajang River is it bifurcates to two large rivers, Batang Igan and Batang Lebaan.”

On another subject, Chieng said Sibu could expect to have a direct Sibu-Singapore flight route by the end of this year.

According to him, AirAsia is currently in the final stage of doing market research on this sector.

“This direct international flight would not only be for Sibu, but also other nearby districts such as Bintangor and Sarikei.

“This is because the requirement of one-million population to qualify for any direct international flight has already been achieved, taking into account the total population in this central area of Sarawak,” he added.

He said this flight-route proposal was brought up during the second State Legislative Assembly (DUN) meeting in the middle of this year.

“As a key area in the central region, Sibu should get this international flight route – in view of Miri being the gateway to northern Sarawak, and so is Kuching being the gateway to southern Sarawak; Sibu should also have it to,” he said.

Also present yesterday were Sibu Municipal Council deputy chairman Bujang Abdul Majid, Pulau Li Hua Recreational Sports Club chairman Wong Ming Yew, and Sungai Rajang Festival management committee chairman Sean Hii.