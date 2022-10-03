Sabah youths lack economic understanding

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 3): Financial management education among youths in Sabah must be strengthened as many young people, especially those in the B40 group, lack economic understanding.

Sabah Youth Council (MBS) president Abqaree Fawwaz Abekan said that a study by MBS on youths’ financial fragility, especially in urban areas found that many of them are unable to face the current economic uncertainty.

He said that what’s worrying was that the study found that many youths do not have financial savings for their future.

He urged the government to be proactive and offer financial management education to youths to address the matter and added that MBS runs a lot of programmes, among the most popular among youths are its sports programme.

Abqaree added that MBS also focuses on programmes related to economic development, for example, courses in mushroom cultivation and prawn farming that it held recently.

“We can see how the understanding in terms of economic management is lacking among youths in our economic programmes,” he said during a press conference held at the MBS office.

He also said that MBS research found that youths also lack understanding in economic resilience.

Hence, he urged that financial education for youths to be given serious attention by the Federal Government in the 2023 Budget.

He said that financial management education is very important as many young people are now involved in bankruptcy problems.

He added that many like to adopt the latest trends without considering their financial capability.

Abqaree also said that MBS is working closely with parties such as the National Anti-Drug Agency and Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) to help deal with the issue by giving exposure to youths on the importance of financial management.

At the same time, he also stated that Sabah is experiencing a rise in divorce cases and cited that among the contributing factors are economic issues.

He said that based on statistics, Sabah is the highest contributor of divorce cases in Malaysia, with 4,010 cases in 2021, which is an increase of over 81 percent from previous year.

He suggested for household education to be intensified as the second main cause for divorce is low economic stability.

Abqaree also urged for focus to be given to mental health due to the recent spike in suicide cases, stating that economic problems are among the reasons for suicide incidents as well as the failure in self-stress management.

He added that in this regard, the government, in the 2023 budget, should look at the needs of youth economic development in its entirety.

He also urged the government to help, in terms of funding, for entrepreneurs, as well as the training to increase income scale and to nurture cooperation between local entrepreneurs and foreign investors.