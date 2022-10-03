Sagah: Greater Kuching Consolidated Development Authority to be sited in Serian

SERIAN (Oct 3): The state Cabinet has given the nod for the newly-established Greater Kuching Consolidated Development Authority (GKCDA) to be sited in Serian, said Datuk Roland Sagah Wee Inn.

“We have held our meeting and decided that Serian Resident Office will be used as the centre of administration for GKCDA.

“The Sarawak government through the state Cabinet has approved this,” said the Education, Innovation and Talent Development Minister at the launch of the 2022 Serian Danu Festival last night (Oct 2).

Sagah highlighted to the audience that GKCDA will be the catalyst for socio-economic development in rural areas of Kuching and Serian divisions covered under the authority.

He also said the GKCDA will adopt a bottom up approach when planning and implementing projects.

“It is not about the Minister telling people what they should do. Now we want to hear what the people want. It’s bottom up, not top down anymore,” he added.

He pointed out among GKCDA’s emphasis will be to identify suitable industries for areas under its jurisdiction such as in agriculture and tourism.

For agriculture sector, he said it is important for GKCDA to find out the best crops to be planted and type of agro-based industries to be implemented.

He also believed agrotourism is the best suited for areas under GKCDA, due to growing interest among tourists to visit farms.

“We will also look at projects now already implemented. Whichever project is ‘sick’, we will find out what is the ‘prescription’ needed,” he added.

The formation of GKCDA was announced by Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on June 12 during the Bau-level Gawai Open House.

Abang Johari had said GKCDA was formed following requests from Bidayuh elected representatives to set up a specific development authority for their areas from Lundu to Serian which are in Greater Kuching.

On the 2022 Serian Danu Festival, Sagah said the event currently being held since Sept 30 to Oct 9 is aimed to popularise Serian town as a tourist destination as well as to generate local economy.

He said some 60,000 visitors are expected and at least RM100,000 in income generated during the 10 days duration of the Festival.

There are also various activities being organised including water sports, e-sports, bike show, karaoke competition, nightly performances by recording artistes, lucky draws and the Miss Tourism Danu Serian pageant.

“A total RM45,000 in prizes are up to be won in the competitions,” he added.

The 2022 Serian Danu Festival is the third edition to be organised since it was introduced in 2018. It was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Education Advisor in the Premier’s Department Datuk Amar Michael Manyin Jawong, Bukit Semuja assemblyman John Ilus, Tebedu assemblyman Dr Simon Sinang Bada, Serian Resident Selamat Jati Yanjah, Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng and Tebedu District Officer Joseph Liaw were among those present at the opening ceremony.