Sarawak records 516 Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Epid Week 39

KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak recorded 516 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 39, a decrease of 142 cases compared to the previous week, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said of the total, 17 were in Category 3, 4 and 5 while the rest were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

SDMC also said one Covid-19 fatality was reported this week in Sibu.

To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 315,678 cases.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 186 cases followed by Sibu (76) and Miri (75).

Districts which recorded double-digit cases were Sarikei with 24, Bintulu (22), Mukah (16), Samarahan (15) and Serian (14).

Other districts recorded single-digit cases.