Sarawak records 516 Covid-19 cases, 1 death in Epid Week 39

KUCHING (Oct 3): Sarawak recorded 516 Covid-19 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 39, a decrease of 142 cases compared to the previous week, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).
It said of the total, 17 were in Category 3, 4 and 5 while the rest were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.
SDMC also said one Covid-19 fatality was reported this week in Sibu.
To date, Sarawak has recorded a cumulative tally of 315,678 cases.
On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 186 cases followed by Sibu (76) and Miri (75).
Districts which recorded double-digit cases were Sarikei with 24, Bintulu (22), Mukah (16), Samarahan (15) and Serian (14).
Other districts recorded single-digit cases.