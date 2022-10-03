Thousands turn up at rice distribution event held by temple

MIRI (Oct 3): Thousands of people withstood the hot weather yesterday to get free rice during a charity event run by the management committee of Some Shak Lung Kung Temple here.

In a brief remark, Unit for Other Religious (Unifor) director Richard Lon commended the temple committee as well as the donors for their kind gesture of giving away the 6,800 packs of rice to those in need.

“The government, through Unifor, sets out to help temples and other houses of worship in Sarawak by providing allocations for them to improve their facilities and also to run activities.

“As such, these houses of worship are giving back to the community through activity like this free rice distribution.

“The Sarawak government practices inclusivity in its Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) where programmes of development include everyone regardless of race and religion, because everyone deserves to enjoy the prosperity,” he said at the simple opening ceremony, where Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin and who is Senadin assemblyman; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting who is Piasau assemblyman, Kelvin Hii who represented Pujut assemblyman Mayor Adam Yii were also present.

They also handed over cheques to two other houses of worships – the Gurdwara Sahib Miri represented by its president Gurmokh Singh, and Some Shak Lung Kung Temple represented by its chairman Ng Hock Seng.

It is made known that Gurdwara Sahib Miri received RM800,000, while Some Shak Lung Kung Temple was given RM1.7 million.