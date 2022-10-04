10 STPM high-achievers receive Sabah state govt scholarship

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor presented the Sabah State Government Scholarship (BKNS) award to 10 STPM high-achievers on Tuesday.

Hajiji also gave words of encouragement to the perfect 4.0 CGPA students who would be pursuing further studies in local higher learning institutions.

He hoped they would continue to seek academic excellence and help in the state’s development upon finishing their studies.

Apart from the BKNS award, the students also received RM3,000 each contributed by the Chief Minister.

The BKNS award recipients are Azza Nazeerah Norsidi (Maktab Sabah Kota Kinabalu), Fredelina Franklin Frankey (SMK St Peter, Telipok), Mary Cassandra Christinus (SMK Limbanak, Penampang), Mohammad Haqim Roslan (SMK Tamparuli), Feiron Umpil @ Felix (SMK Tambunan), Ummu Zafirah Kaderi (SMK Usukan, Kota Belud), Krestyelah Ubid (SMK Ranau), Farrah Nurainn Fatman (SMK Kota Marudu), Norshafika Mohd Jul (SMK Abdul Rahim, Kudat) and Chan Khor Yee (Kolej Tingkatan Enam Datuk Pengiran Galpam (A) Sandakan).

Also present were Special Tasks Minister Datuk Arifin Arif and Yayasan Sabah director Datuk Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar.

Accompanying the students were State Public Service Department director General Datuk Rosmadi Sulai, Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation permanent secretary Datuk Haji Zainudin Aman, Ministry of Rural Development permanent secretary Datuk Norlijah Danin and Special Tasks Minister secretary Sapdin Ibrahim.