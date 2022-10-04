118 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): Sabah recorded 118 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with most of the patients under Categories 1 and 2, displaying mild symptoms or none at all.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said there was only once case in Category 3.

“The number of new infections increased by eight to 118 today, compared to 110 on Monday.

“This increase is in line with the much higher number samples tested, 1,972, compared to 1,409 yesterday.

“However, the positivity rate is 5.98 per cent, lower compared to the previous day’s 7.81 per cent,” he said.

Three districts recorded two-digit cases namely the capital city with 23 cases, Tawau 19 and Tuaran 13.

Almost all the districts in Sabah recorded new infections in the past 24 hours, except for Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Tambunan and Telupid with zero case.