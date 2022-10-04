Airlines agree to increase domestic flight frequencies, says deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): Airline companies have agreed to increase domestic flight frequencies from time to time depending on demand as a measure to address the problem of high ticket prices, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Henry Sum Agong said this was following discussions between the Ministry of Transport, Malaysian Aviation Commission (Mavcom) and airlines to ensure that the prices of flight tickets offered are competitive.

“The government always encourages airlines to increase flight frequency during festive seasons, especially on high-demand routes such as Kuala Lumpur-Sibu, Penang-Sibu and Johor Baru-Sibu.

“However, the decision to increase the frequency is a commercial decision made by the airlines based on the commercial viability of the routes,” he said when replying to a question from Wan Hassan Mohd Ramli (PAS-Dungun).

Currently, there are 35 flights a week for Kuala Lumpur-Sibu route, one for Penang-Sibu and seven for Johor Bahru-Sibu, he said.

He added that based on Mavcom’s observation on September 14, the price of one-way economy class tickets during the Chinese New Year celebration from January 18 to 26, 2023 (observation period) was between RM100 and RM1,235, while for January 20 to 21, 2023 (peak period) the one-way fares range from RM210 to RM1,400.

From the price range, Henry said the majority of one-way economy class flight tickets to Sabah and Sarawak were observed to be below RM400. — Bernama