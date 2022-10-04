Charity golf event raises funds for Lundu church refurbishment

KUCHING (Oct 4): St Francis Church in Lundu here received a much-needed financial boost for its refurbishment project following funds raised at a charity golf event on Saturday.

According to the St Francis Church Lundu Charity Golf event organising chairman Niponi Undek, a total of 120 people took part in the event themed ‘Swing for the Lord’ held at the Samarahan Country Club.

Participants included Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development Datuk Francis Harden Hollis, former commander of the Eastern Field Command Lt Gen (Rtd) Datuk Stephen Mundaw and former Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik.

Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) general manager Joseph Blandoi, corporate figure Dato Janang Bungsu, Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) vice president Dato Winsel Ahtos and former Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) controller Peter Sawal also took part.

Harden, who is Simanggang assemblyman, teed off the event and handed over the prizes to the winners.

Niponi said he was happy to see the event had received a warm response, with participants pledging financial assistance to the church.

He revealed Harden had pledged RM20,000 in government allocations while Salcra donated RM20,000 as part of its corporate social responsibility. Many other participants also pledged at least RM5,000 each as sponsors.

“Our target is to raise RM300,000 for the St Francis Church in Lundu town. The church needs urgent funds to refurbish its old vicarage building.

“The building will be used as a kindergarten, for Sunday School, and for activities by the Women Fellowship,” said Niponi, who is also a political secretary to the Premier of Sarawak.

On behalf of the organising committee, Niponi expressed their gratitude to Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian for sponsoring the lunch for the charity event.

He also said several other charity events will be held to raise more funds for the church.