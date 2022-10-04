CIDB to promote 3D printing tech to construction industry

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) is collaborating with the Sarawak Consolidated Industries Berhad (SCIB) to promote 3D printing technology to the construction industry here.

According to its chief executive Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid, this will be done through the board’s training institute Malaysia Construction Academy (ABM) of Sarawak.

In a press conference today, he said utilising 3D printing technology together with other new technologies will improve the industry’s efficiency and productivity.

“CIDB wants to transform our construction industry and address the critical issues it faces from the pandemic’s impact – such as low productivity, unsatisfactory safety levels and construction quality problems,” he said when asked if 3D printing technology would affect the employability of its trainees.

He explained the transformation strategy would push towards being more automation-based, especially with the adoption of two new technologies namely the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and Building Information Modelling (BIM).

“CIDB has taken various steps (to push towards this) based on new technologies. We have been promoting two technologies – IBS and BIM. Through IBS, we can install the components of the building faster without additional work – this means lower possibility of accidents. BIM will allow workers to identify early defects.

“More automation will also reduce the reliance (of the construction industry) on foreign unskilled labour while encouraging the growth and professionalism of local construction workers,” Asri said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Urban Development Datu Len Talif Salleh agreed with Asri, noting that 3D printing building construction had numerous benefits including less waste disposal and a decrease in construction time due to the machine’s efficiency.

“Thus, highly-skilled and knowledgeable construction workers would be the key for the state’s development. We need to refocus training towards highly-skilled local talents because at least 60 to 70 per cent of the development will involve infrastructure works.

“This means Sarawak needs more highly-skilled construction workers. The infrastructure projects will provide more job opportunities for our local talents – I believe we can achieve 100 per cent employment (for locals),” Len Talif said.

Earlier, Asri and Len Talif attended the ABM Sarawak and CIDB Technologies graduation ceremony at the CIDB Sarawak Convention Centre.

Len Talif was representing Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.