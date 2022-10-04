Civil servant, elderly man found dead

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): A government employee was pronounced dead after he was found unconscious inside an office on the fifth floor of the Sabah Federal Government Administrative Complex here on Tuesday morning.

Hasbullah Abd Hamid, 38, from Sandakan was found unconscious by other workers after they unlocked the office.

Lintas fire and rescue station chief Agustavia Joe Guasi said the station received a call at 8.42am requesting to open the office which was locked from inside.

“However upon our arrival, the office has already been opened by other staff members.

“The victim was found unconscious and a check by paramedics confirmed his death at 8.43am,” said Agustavia.

The body was handed to the police for further action before the operation ended at 9.22am, she said.

Kota Kinabalu OCPD Assistant Commissioner Zaidi Abdullah said there were no elements of suicide or foul play in the death of the victim.

He said the case had been classified as sudden death and investigation into the cause of death is underway.

Meanwhile, an elderly man was found dead inside a drain near a building in Donggongon town, Penampang early Tuesday morning.

Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said a member of the public found the unconscious man inside the drain and immediately alerted the police at 7.07am.

“Police rushed to the location and found an elderly man, aged 66, inside the drain. Investigation revealed the victim was walking in the area but had fallen into the drain and knocked his head on the concrete.

“Paramedics confirmed the victim dead due to head injury,” said Mohd Haris, ruling out any foul play involved.

The body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital 1 for a postmortem and police have classified the case as sudden death.