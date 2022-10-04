DoE: 37 compounds, 19 instruction notices issued under Ops Gerak in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Department of Environment (DoE) Sarawak has issued 37 compounds and 19 instruction notices, framed under the Environmental Quality (Control of Emission from Diesel Engines) (Amendment) Regulations 2000, since February this year.

In this regard, DoE Sarawak senior assistant director Mohamad Zaihan Lek also points out that the department has conducted its integrated operation (Ops Gerak) since January this year, run in conjunction with the state-level World Ozone Day.

“The Ops Gerak is being carried out in collaboration with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Road Transport Department (JPJ), and the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

“Ops Gerak is meant to check motor vehicles, especially those with diesel engines, to ensure that emissions from the exhausts comply with the 50 Hartridge Smoke Units (HSU) as stipulated in the Environmental Quality (Control of Emission from Diesel Engines) (Amendment) Regulations 2000.

“This integrated operation has been carried out in all parts of Sarawak since February 2022,” he said at the closing of Ops Gerak at JPJ weighing station in Serian near here yesterday.

Elaborating on the involvement of JPJ and AADK in the operation, Zaihan said they also carried out inspections on vehicles and the drivers within their respective jurisdiction of authority.

Yesterday’s operation registered 29 compounds being issued for various offences.

“The AADK recorded motorists, aged between 19 and 48, as being suspected of involvement in drug abuse.

“They were among the 28 individuals screened in the initial urine tests, and were found positive,” he said.

On another development, Zaihan said in connection with World Ozone Day 2022 themed ‘Montreal Protocol@35: Global Cooperation Protecting Life On Earth’, kits and other materials highlighting key information about the ozone would be distributed to the road users.

JPJ Serian station enforcement chief Jaddyson Anndy Ameng and AADK assistant officer Thommyson Jeveni were also present.