Don’t rush to dissolve Parliament as public interest must come first, PAS tells allies

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 4): PAS today warned against the imminent dissolution of the Parliament, saying the 15th general election (GE15) does not need to be rushed, given the monsoon season and state of the country’s recovering economy.

Its president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, however, said that PAS will continue discussions and negotiations with all parties including political parties, NGOs, academics, and community leaders towards the success of the Muslim community unity agenda, in order to reach a common ground and avoid clashes with each other in its bid to defeat Pakatan Harapan.

“PAS is of the position that in any situation, the interests of the country and the people should come first, in addition to economic recovery measures that need to be continuously supported, especially through the 2023 Budget that will be presented,” he said in a statement here.

Last week, Umno decided that GE15 should be called this year, prompting criticism from Opposition parties and the public due to the monsoon season, which traditionally causes floods in several areas of the country.

Islamist party PAS is part of the Perikatan Nasional coalition, together with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Gerakan and two Sabah parties: Homeland Solidarity Party (STAR) and Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP).

However, it is also currently in talks with Umno, which is part of Barisan Nasional (BN), over cooperation in GE15.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man previously said the cooperation involved 27 parliamentary seats as well as seats in several states such as Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Penang, where the party sees a potential to win if an agreement can be struck.

Yesterday, Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party will only talk to PAS if the latter adheres to three conditions which he had relayed to Hadi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also BN chairman, said cooperation between Umno and PAS in GE15 will remain status quo if there is no official decision by PAS on the matter. – Malay Mail