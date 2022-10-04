Don’t waste votes on local Opposition parties, warns DAP’s Ling

MIRI (Oct 4): Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak secretary Alan Ling has warned Sarawakians not to vote for local Opposition parties during the upcoming parliamentary election.

According to him, voters doing so would merely allow the ruling coalition to return to power.

“Learn from lessons of the past and support PH (Pakatan Harapan), as we can’t split our votes but must consolidate under PH.

“The local Opposition parties are just there to help GPS (Gabungan Parti Sarawak) win big,” he claimed in a statement.

He accused local Opposition parties of only being active when elections are around the corner, unlike DAP which has a track record of 44 years of political work and service in Sarawak.

He opined DAP Sarawak will bounce back during the next parliamentary election as voters have realised the value of their votes to change Malaysia for better governance and a better future.

Disagreeing with Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid, who alluded that PH Sarawak would be a spent force compared to the last election, Ling said, “His statement indicates the deteriorating support for Umno in Peninsular Malaysia states and (how they are) counting on GPS to return to power for the survival of its leaders.”

He claimed PH is confident of returning to power in GE15 to continue where it left off in Putrajaya to put the country back on track.

“One term is not enough to recover from our ‘wounded’ state in terms of competitiveness, education level, currency, financial, racial polarisation, unity, lack of good government, and so forth. We need the reforms to carry this out,” he said.

On Oct 2, Mahdzir said in Limbang that GPS will achieve a major victory in the parliamentary election based on the ruling coalition winning 76 of the 82 seats in the State Legislative Assembly last December.

DAP managed to secure just two out of the 26 seats the party contested, while Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) lost all 28 seats contested and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) also did not win any of the eight seats it stood in.