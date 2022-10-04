Federation calls for more balance racial representation in state civil service

KUCHING (Oct 4): A more balance racial representation in the state civil service is needed to reflect the demographic of the population in the state, said Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak president Datuk Richard Wee.

Wee said following engagements with the relevant ministry and agencies concern, the federation realised that there were very few Chinese applicants for the vacancies in government posts.

“We have worked with the Human Resource Section of the State Secretary’s Office before the Covid-19 pandemic in organising a joint programme throughout the state to highlight the salary package, welfare and benefits of the civil service to the Chinese community.

“It is our intention to relaunch the programme soon. We sincerely seek the blessing and support of the Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg for this programme of ours.”

“We are confident of the intended results with a close collaboration between the state government and the federation to promote civil service as a career path to the Chinese community,” Wee said.

He said this in his opening speech during the installation night for the Federation of Chinese Associations Sarawak and Federation of Chinese Associations, Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division committees for 2022 to 2025 at a local hotel here last night.

Wee, in his speech, lauded the Sarawak government for their unwavering commitment in championing the state’s rights and interests as stated in the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63),

“We understand and appreciate that the negotiation is a long and tedious process which will not be achieved overnight,” he said.

Wee said Abang Johari has shown his determination and steadfastness in securing the state’s future through the imposition of sales tax on the oil and gas products, building of the state’s own international schools and amendment of Federal Constitution to reinstate the Sarawak’s status within Malaysia.

Wee is also confident that Abang Johari’s vision to set up a state sovereign wealth fund modelled after Singapore and Norway will augur well for the future financial independence of the state.

He also commended Abang Johari for continuing the inclusive policies of the late Chief Minister Pehin Sri Adenan Satem, such as the recognition of Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) and the provision of annual grant to Chinese independent schools in the state.

Wee thanked Abang Johari for allocating a piece of land along Jalan Simpang Tiga here for the construction of the federation’s headquarters, which is estimated to cost between RM10 million and RM15 million.

“We are currently in the process of finalising the details with Land and Survey Department and we hope to complete the process very soon.”

Wee said the federation will soon embark on a fundraising drive and he hoped Abang Johari could provide a one-to-one matching grant to cover the construction cost, a request which the premier agreed to when delivering his speech later on.

Speaking on the charitable and social activities carried out by the Federation of Chinese Associations Kuching, Samarahan and Serian Division, Wee hoped Abang Johari will consider allocating a grant to their Disaster Relief Committee for their annual activities.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Wee said they had contributed meals, personal protective and medical equipment worth about RM1.16 million to the frontliners, as well as responding to the state government’s call by raising RM474,000 to the Covid-19 pandemic fund.

He said a welfare assistance committee has also been set up to assist those who have fallen within the cracks in governmental programmes and the funds needed for their operations is between RM150,000 and RM200,000 annually.