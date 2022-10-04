Flood hits Kanowit road, impassable to small vehicles

KANOWIT (Oct 4): Continuous heavy rain last night has caused a flash flood at Jalan Lukut Penyulau.

The water level reached up to 0.6 metres high along certain stretches of the road.

Kanowit fire station chief Arrahman Chik said as such the road was impassable to smaller vehicles.

“We have dispatched a team to monitor the flood situation in the affected area.

“The river water is rising but the situation is still under control,” he said.

Arrahman advised residents around the area to stay vigilant.

He added the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) has not received reports of flooding in other areas of Kanowit so far.