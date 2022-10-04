International firm reiterates interest in green hydrogen, ammonia investments in Sarawak

KUCHING (Oct 4): International company Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd (FFI) has expressed intention to invest in green hydrogen and ammonia production in Sarawak.

This was highlighted during a meeting between Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and FFI president for South-East Asia, Allard Nooy, at the former’s office in Wisma Sumber Alam, Petra Jaya here yesterday.

“The meeting is a follow-up from the visit by honourable Deputy Premier to Western Australia in June this year, where Fortescue had expressed its intent to invest in green hydrogen and ammonia production in Sarawak.

“YB Datuk Amar (Awang Tengah) welcomes the project, which could be FFI’s first large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia production in the world when materialised.

“This proposed project is in line with the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 that is anchored on economic prosperity, social inclusivity and environmental sustainability,” said a press statement issued by the Deputy Premier’s Office.

It also said Nooy commended Awang Tengah’s leadership in facilitating investors in their proposed projects.

“In addition to this proposed project, there are others of similar nature being planned in Sarawak,” Awang Tengah, also the state Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment, was quoted as having said.

“With our abundance natural resources and green renewable energy, Sarawak has the potential to be the hub for hydrogen production in the region.”

Also present at the meeting yesterday were Ministry of International Trade, Industry and Investment advisor (Small and Medium Enterprises) Datuk Mohd Naroden Majais, acting permanent secretary to the ministry Dzulkornain Masron, and its special functions officer Datu Liaw Soon Eng, as well as FFI representative Jason Chew.