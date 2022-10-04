IPG Miri to represent Malaysia at World Robotic Olympiad in Germany

MIRI (Oct 4): The Teachers Education Institute (IPG) Miri Campus emerged as overall champion in the Future Engineer Challenge (FEC) category of the National Robotics Competition in Terengganu recently.

This year’s competition, held at Bendahara Hall, IPG Sultan Mizan Campus in Besut from Sept 27 to 29, had 44 teams competing in the challenge.

The competition was organised by IPG Sultan Mizan Campus in collaboration with the Ministry of Education (MoE), Teachers Education Institute of Malaysia (IPGM) and Sasbadi Learning Solutions.

The team led by their lecturers Dr Hu Laey Nee, Dr Norsarihan Ahmad and Tracy Mensan emerged champions in both Closed category (Under 19) and Open category (20 and above).

As the winner, IPG Miri will represent Malaysia at the World Robotic Olympiad (WRO) which is set to take place in Dortmund, Germany from Nov 17 to 19 this year.

A total of three robot kits were used in the competition. Two were purchased through contribution from Ministry of Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD).

IPG Miri in a statement said that the achievement of its students at international level supports the institutions’ strategic plan that aims to produce competent world-class teachers.