Joint raid on Miri station sees 5 arrested over subsidised diesel fraud

MIRI (Oct 4): Five men were arrested and 1,693 litres of subsidised diesel seized during a raid by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) and 12th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) on a fuel station in Morsjaya, here yesterday (Oct 3).

KPDNHEP Miri head Joe Azmi Jamil said the five suspects, including a station employee, aged between 19 and 50, were arrested for their alleged involvement in the misappropriation of subsidised diesel.

He said during the integrated operation carried out by the KPDNHEP Miri enforcement division and 12th Battalion GOF Miri intelligence branch around 10.30am, four four-wheel drive vehicles carrying diesel were seized.

“During the raid, we found that the four vehicles had additional tanks that had been modified each and placed in the back compartment believed to be used for embezzlement of subsidised diesel fuel at the gas station.

“Upon inspection, it was found that the owners of the vehicles did not have any documentation from the supply controller regarding the ownership of the controlled items,” he said.

As a result, the raid managed to produce four cases, which are being investigated under Section 20 (1) of the Supply Control Act 1961 for possessing controlled goods – the 1,693 litres of diesel – without the controller’s permission and read together with Section 21 of the same Act.

The gas station is also being investigated under Regulation 21 of the Supply Control Regulations 1974 as it is suspected of violating the special conditions of its licence, said Joe.

“The total value of the seizure is estimated to be worth RM210,639.95 including the price of controlled goods of RM3,639.95 and the vehicle (RM207,000).

“Fuel samples have also been taken for analysis purposes and exhibits have been sealed for further investigation,” he added.

In a statement issued in relation to the case, Miri police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu advised the public not to get involved or to be complicit in the stealing of subsidised diesel as strict action would be taken against them.

He said supply should only be obtained from authorised distributors.