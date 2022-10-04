Labourers fined for stealing Kuching veggie seller’s bag, smartphone

KUCHING (Oct 4): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined two labourers RM3,500 and in default seven months’ jail each for stealing a bag and smartphone belonging to a vegetable seller last month.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar convicted Muhammad Hardi Roslan, 34, and Mohammad Haffis Rohimin, 30, on their own guilty plea to a charge under Section 379 of the Penal Code and read together Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section provides for imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, while a second subsequent offence shall be punished with imprisonment, a fine, or caning.

The duo robbed the 36-year-old victim on Sept 27, 2022 at an eatery in Poh Ming Park, Jalan Sekama here around 9am.

According to the facts of the case, the victim and her husband were delivering vegetables to the eatery when Muhammad Hardi and Mohammad Haffis suddenly approached them on a motorcycle.

They went straight to the victim’s lorry and made off with her bag.

Among the items stolen were a driving licence, bank cards, identity cards, a smartphone, and RM5,000.

The victim lodged a police report and the two men were arrested later that night.

The investigation revealed that the incident was recorded by a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera and the victim was able to identify her stolen items such as the smartphone and bag.

It is understood that Muhammad Hardi and Mohammad Haffis Rohimin were unable to settle the fine.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while the men were unrepresented by counsel.