Meeting held to smooth out working arrangements for Miss Tourism International event

KUCHING (Oct 4): A coordination meeting was held yesterday to facilitate the working arrangement between government agencies and the private sector for the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023, scheduled in Sarawak next month.

Those attending the meeting included state Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, his deputy minister Datuk Sebastian Ting, Deputy Minister of Transport II Dato Henry Harry Jinep and organising chairperson Esther Law.

In his opening remarks, Abdul Karim expressed hope that the beauty pageant, with participants from nearly 60 countries, would be a resounding success and able to promote the Sarawak brand on the global stage.

“Each of these beauty queens coming in will be an ambassador for Sarawak.

“How the promotion of tourism works today is everywhere the beauty queens go, they would take pictures and send (the photos) back to each own country,” said the minister.

Abdul Karim also told the attendees that the inaugural Miss Tourism International was in fact held in Sarawak 25 years ago, and he was glad that the global event had made a return to the state.

“I am very happy to see the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final 2022/2023 to be held in Kuching and we should try as much as possible to make it a success for Sarawak.”

Law, meanwhile, expressed her gratitude to all the governmental agencies, enforcement agencies and corporate sponsors for attending the coordination meeting.

“I really extend my appreciation to all of you for willing to come here to build this relationship with us. I always call myself an ‘Anak Sarawak’ (Child of Sarawak) and my late father used to tell me that whenever we served, we would be blessed,” said Law, who had been working in China for 15 years before returning to the state.

The grand finale of the 25th Miss Tourism International World Final would be staged at Raia Hotel and Convention Centre here this Nov 25.

The whole pageant would run from Nov 11 to 28, with participants visiting various parts of the city and its surrounding areas including Borneo Cultures Museum, Sarawak Cultural Village, Damai Beach, Lundu, Bau, Semenggoh Wildlife Centre, as well as taking part in Sarawak River Cruise and a photoshoot on Gunung Gading.

The beauty queens would also be attending a ‘Cats Around the World’ opening ceremony, a ‘Gastronomy and Fruit Fiesta’ hosted by Kuching South City Council (MBKS) and a tree planting programme by Kuching North City Commission (DBKU).

Also taking place during the coordination meeting yesterday was the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between organiser YAST Group and DBKU for the palm print and tree-planting programmes slated for the beauty queens.

Among those present were permanent secretary to Abdul Karim’s ministry Hii Chang Kee, Kuching North Datuk Bandar Datu Junaidi Reduan and Lundu District officer Gustian Durani.