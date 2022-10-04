Miri Hindu Society carries out 11-day Navarathiri celebration

MIRI (Oct 4): The Miri Hindu Society is currently in the midst of Navarathiri Utchava Thiruvila celebration from Sept 26 to Oct 6 at Sri Kamini Durga Eswari Amman Temple.

The annual festival is celebrated in the honour of the goddess Durga.

The 11-day celebration includes activities such as the worshipping of nine goddesses, recital of the legend and special prayers.

This year’s celebration is rather meaningful as physical celebration can be held at the temple again after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is an overwhelming relief as devotees can get together at the temple to celebrate the auspicious celebration.

“Even so, it is always our priority to remain cautious of Covid-19,” said Miri Hindu Society chairman Murugayah Veloo in a press statement.

Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni had officiated the opening ceremony at the temple on the fifth day of the celebration on Sept 30.

Murugayah thanked the MP for his attendance and expressed appreciation for the support from the government.

“The Hindu community in Miri feels grateful that we can have a beautiful place of worship. Every year, we can also see development in the temple with the support from the state government,” he added.

Also present at the event were Hua Guang Temple Taman Tunku Lee Eng Pin and Masjid Al-Firdaus of Taman Tunku chairman Alwie Amin.