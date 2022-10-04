Over 1,500 expected at 75th anniversary celebration of Kayans embracing Christianity

MIRI (Oct 4) More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the 75th anniversary celebration of Kayans embracing Christianity at Daleh Long Pelutan in Long Miri from Oct 7 to Oct 9.

The event’s organising chairlady Nellie Unyang Deng said the celebration is an important occasion in the Kayan community’s calendar to mark their long history as Christians.

“The Kayans from all over Sarawak, including from Baram, Belaga, Tubau as well as those from Kalimantan Indonesia are expected to attend this event.

“It is also meant to show how grateful the Kayan people are towards the good work that the Lord has done for them throughout their spiritual journey since 75 years ago when the Kayans first embraced Christianity” she said.

In conjunction with the anniversary celebration, Nellie said the organising committee will also organise forums and seminars to empower the youth and younger generation in many aspects of their life.

Apart from the Kayan community, she said the other races who want to join in the celebration are also invited to attend the three-day event.