PBK: Local opposition pact maintains stand to deny peninsula-based parties GE15 victory

KUCHING (Oct 4): The pact comprising local opposition parties aims to oust peninsula-based partiesin the coming 15th general election (GE15), says Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan.

According to him, this is the intention of PBK, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak (PBDS).

“Our intention is to forge a very strong front to deny political parties from Peninsular Malaysia, especially the DAP (Democratic Action Party) and PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat), victory in GE15).

“We are also to deny Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) victory in GE15 because we see that it has not been able to restore (the rights of) Sarawak up to the expectation of Sarawakians,” he said in a press statement yesterday.

Voon then listed the two key reasons why the PBK-PSB-PBDS wanted to ensure that DAP and PKR, which formed the Pakatan Harapan (PH)-led government after GE14 in 2018, be denied victory in GE15.

“They (PH) did not revoke the Malaysia Agreement1963 (MA63) to restore Sarawak to its original position before Malaysia was formed – that’s one reason.

“Another reason was that they also did not revoke the Petroleum Development Act (PDA) 1974, the Territorial Sea Act (TSA) 2012 and the Continental Shelf Act (CSA) 1966.

“When they (PH) were in power for 22 months, they should have revoked the MA63 to ensure that Sarawak would be restored to its original position before Malaysia was formed.

“Most Sarawakians want Sarawak to be returned to its own people so that they could exercise their rights on how to protect their land, rather than allowing foreign powers to exercise this right for them.

“They (PH) had also failed to repeal the PDA 1974, which has caused Sarawak to lose an average of 850,000 of crude oil every day from 60 oil platforms extracted by Petronas.

“This was disclosed by the then-Petronas president and group chief executive officer Datuk Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.

“DAP and PKR also failed to repeal TSA 2012, which has limited the breadth of our sea from 12 nautical miles to only three nautical miles from our shores.”

“This has deprived our fishing rights as deep-sea fishing licences are controlled by the federal government. We also wish the CSA 1966 to be repealed.

“MA63 and all these three Acts could have easily been repealed. It is speculated that Sarawak had lost about RM100 billion a year from these wealth (areas), which we in PBK, PSB and PBDS want to restore for Sarawak.

“What Sarawak got back from the federal government is always less than RM5 billion annually.

“We are eager to revoke MA63 to ensure that Sarawak would revert to its original position before Malaysia was formed,” said former Batu Lintang assemblyman Voon, who is also a lawyer.

He recalled how DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who is Stampin MP and Padungan assemblyman, had told the State Legislative Assembly (DUN), ‘with a very strong voice and his hands wavering and punching in the air in front of other Assembly members’, that Sarawak would get 20 per cent oil royalty and 50 per cent of all revenues collected ‘without the need for Sarawak to beg for it’.

However, Voon pointed that when DAP became a part of the federal government, this ‘promise’ was not fulfilled.

Voon also reminded fellow Sarawakians about Sarawak having only 31 out of the total 222 seats in the Dewan Rakyat.

“The seats won by DAP in Sarawak are seats won by Malaya. This would make the voices from Sarawak not audible in Parliament.

“DAP Sarawak has to follow the directives or orders of their bosses in the peninsula. If they don’t agree, they have to resign from their party.

“To restore Sarawak’s rights, it is better for Chong Chieng Jen and all members of DAP Sarawak to resign and join local political parties to fight for Sarawak,” said Voon.