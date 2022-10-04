Politician did not ask for permission – witness

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): A former main photographer for an Unduk Ngadau contestant testified in the Magistrate’s Court here on Tuesday that he never heard a politician had asked for permission to touch the woman’s shoulder.

Under examination-in-chief by the prosecution, Dane Lenard Kovacs, who was the second witness in the trial of the technical head for Unduk Ngadau 2021, Phillip Among @ Daniel Dell Fidelis, 52, responded “No” when he was asked whether the accused had asked permission from the victim since he was near them during the photoshoot session on May 19, 2021.

The 34-year-old witness, who was giving his oral evidence before magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie, further said that the victim was very shy and nervous when the accused allegedly touched her.

To another question, the witness testified that apart from the shoulder, he also observed that the accused had allegedly touched her back, legs and around her waist.

Prosecution: You said you saw the accused allegedly touch the victim’s shoulder, back and legs. Was it necessary for the accused to allegedly touch the victim in such way for photography session?

Witness: I was the main photographer, I don’t need to touch her, it was never asked and it was never necessary. We always asked if it was OK and that day, it had never happened.

Prosecution: Did the accused give any instruction to the victim on how to position herself for the photography session by allegedly touching her shoulder, back and legs?

Witness: No, no attempt to talk to her, the accused just went straight to her and directed her.

Prosecution: Was there any unwarranted way of alleged touching by the accused on the victim at that time?

Witness: Yes in my opinion and unless it is by consent, yes it is unwarranted, she never expressed her consent.

The victim was allegedly molested by the accused at the studio of a company at Asia City, inside a moving car on the way from dinner to an old office, at a staircase beside a photo studio here and inside an office at Metrotown respectively on May 19, 2021.

Phillip was charged under Section 354 of the Penal Code with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the victim.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine or with whipping or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

Under cross examination by counsel Abdul Fikry Jaafar Abdullah, who represented the accused, the witness agreed that during the photoshoot, the victim never shouted or requested for any help.

Abdul Fikry: During the photoshoot, the victim never cried, agree?

Witness: Not that I observed.

Abdul Fikry: Previously, you have allegedly posted on your Facebook page Orang Putih Kita on April 4 which said you felt upset seeing the victim experiencing breakdowns and crying in court?

Witness: Yes.

Abdul Fikry: My question is, do you know that after the shooting at 6pm the victim and the accused allegedly went shopping together?

Witness: It is possible.

Abdul Fikry: You know or u don’t know?

Witness: I remember that they do go shopping but I don’t know the exact time.

Abdul Fikry: You don’t know about the exact details?

Witness: Correct.

Abdul Fikry: Do you know that after they went shopping, the accused had allegedly accompanied the victim to check in at a hotel here?

Witness: It is irrelevant to the reason that I am here.

Abdul Fikry: Do you know that when the victim and the accused allegedly went to dinner, she never invited her boyfriend?

Witness: I know that she did not have her boyfriend or her manager with her. She came alone.

Abdul Fikry: Do you know on May 19, 2021, the victim willingly followed the accused to his office?

Witness: I disagree, because I disagree to the word willingly.

Abdul Fikry: Based on your answer that you allegedly posted on Facebook pertaining to this case, you have no complete knowledge of what actually happened between the accused and the victim on May 19, 2021?

Witness: Incorrect.

Abdul Fikry: So you are maintaining you have complete knowledge about the matter between the accused and the victim on that day?

Witness: I am maintaining what I’ve observed.

Abdul Fikry: You have complete knowledge or not?

Witness: Am I God?

The counsel then said that they have no further cross question for the witness but invited the court to the alleged Facebook publication where the witness had allegedly portrayed to the public that the accused is already guilty of the alleged offences.

The counsel further said that as a result of the alleged Facebook posting, his client had allegedly been exposed to hatred, being ridiculed and contempt by the public at large.

Abdul Fikry further said that it was also allegedly posted on the witness’ Facebook that the alleged caption “Selama ini saya diam, saya menunggu itu proses mahkamah, tidak tahu kenapa ini kes sudah drag begini lama tapi akhirnya mula berjalan”. As a result, some of the netizens were allegedly blaming the court and the prosecution in the comment section for the alleged delay.

“In view of that, we pray for this court to issue a stern reminder to this witness not to post about this case in his social media until the case is disposed of,” Abdul Fikry added.

The magistrate then reminded not only the witness but all witnesses not to post on social media regarding the alleged matter.

The trial will resume on November 17.