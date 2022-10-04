Road closures, diversions for governor’s birthday celebration, Maulidur Rasul procession in Miri

MIRI (Oct 4): Road closures and diversions will be set-up by the Miri district police to make way for the 86th birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud and the state-level Maulidur Rasul procession which will be held this month.

District police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said both programmes, which will take place at Miri Stadium, will be participated not only by Mirians but also those from other divisions throughout the state.

“To ensure that the programmes will run smoothly, road closures and road diversions will be carried out by the district police at several roads around the Miri city,” said Alexson in a press conference at Miri district police headquarters’ meeting room today.

On Oct 8, several roads will be closed or diverted starting from 5am to 12pm to make way for the Head of State’s birthday celebration.

The roads that will be affected are Jalan Bintang (to be turned into a one-way street, the entrance from Jalan Sukan to Jalan Bintang will be closed); Jalan Mendu (to be turned into a one-way street, the entrance from Jalan Sylvia will be closed); and Jalan Kampung Sukan (to be turned into a one-way street, the entrance from Jalan Sehati will be closed).

For the state-level Maulidur Rasul procession on Oct 10, several roads will be affected starting 6pm.

These include Jalan Bintang (will be redirected to Jalan Bintang Jaya 2); Jalan Bintang (Jalan Mendu junction until Miri City Fan roundabout which will also be closed from Oct 8 from 5am to 2pm on Oct 10); Jalan Sylvia (Miri Handicraft) traffic light (will be turned into a U-turn); Jalan Setia Raja/Jalan Brooke will be closed; Jalan Brooke traffic light (U-turn to Jalan Kingsway); Jalan Nakhoda Gampar (diverted to Jalan Duranta); Jalan Merbau (Mega Hotel) traffic light (will be turned into a U-turn); while the entrance to Jalan Permaisuri towards Miri City Fan and Jalan Sehati/Jalan Sukan traffic light will be closed.

“Those who want to participate or witness both events are advised to park their vehicles at the parking lots near SK Bintang and at Miri Indoor Stadium,” said Alexson.

The public, especially Mirians, are also advised to plan their journey and choose alternative routes to avoid being caught in traffic jams during road closures and diversions.

Any inquiries can be made by calling the district traffic investigation and enforcement division at 085-433587.