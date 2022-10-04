Sabah ready to face Northeast Monsoon

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 4): All government agencies, including non-governmental organizations, in the state are ready to face the Northeast Monsoon which is expected to start from November until March next year.

Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police Datuk Jauteh Dikun said there afe sufficient assets while manpower is on standby under the Sabah State Disaster Management Committee.

“At the moment, we have about 3,000 personnel from 24 government agencies, including non-governmental organizations, on standby to face the Northeast Monsoon season.

“From the Royal Malaysia Police, 1,076 police personnel will be on duty with 1,401 assets ready to be deployed,” he said after chairing the Sabah State Flood Disaster Coordination Meeting at the state police headquarters in Kepayan on Tuesday.

Jauteh said they have identified 626 flood hotspot areas which include Beaufort, Beluran, Kinabatangan and Pitas.

“We have also identified and will set up 345 evacuation centres throughout the state which can accommodate up to 131,330 people.”

Meanwhile, Jauteh reminded the public and villagers who may be affected by the flood to give their full cooperation to the authorities and evacuation teams to ensure a smooth evacuation process if needed.

“Follow the instructions of authorities if you are being instructed to evacuate from your home to safe ground and always be aware of the weather condition,” he said.

Meanwhile, when asked of the possibility for the 15th General Election (GE15) to be called during the monsoon season, Jauteh said the matter was also discussed during the meeting.

“We will make sure we do not face any problem or constraints in terms of logistics and manpower to face the possibility of a general election during the flood season.

“We are also ready with various possibilities and assets and manpower have will be placed at locations as needed in line with the plans made by all the relevant departments,” he said.